Car dealer, singer held for robbing JNU prof in Naraina: Police

Two men, including a singer, were arrested for allegedly robbing a professor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here in west Delhi’s Naraina area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Rajat Pal Singh, a resident of Tagore Garden, and Aashish Shokin, a resident of Gurgaon in Harayna, they said.

The incident happened during Friday night when the professor was returning to the campus after dropping his wife and daughter to his in-laws’ house in Burari, police said.

Around 12.30 am, when he reached near Naraina flyover, he noticed that someone was hitting his car from left side, but he did not stop the vehicle.

At the next red light, near Delhi Cantt Metro Station, where he stopped his car, a few men came to him, took keys of his car, and took him with them in an Audi, a senior police officer said.

He was taken to Greater Kailash at an unknown place and was held captive in a house, police said.

There the accused forcibly took his credit and debit cards and withdrew Rs 28,500 and Rs 5,000 for filling petrol in their car. Later, the accused left him near a petrol pump with his own car, the officer said.

During investigation, Rajat Pal Singh - the singer who uploads videos on YouTube - who owned the Audi was arrested.

Later, Shokin, who deals in sale purchase of luxury cars, according to police, and also owns a Range Rover car, was also arrested.

Both their cars have been impounded, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

A sum of Rs 20,000 robbed from the professor has also been recovered from their possession. Efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused, police said.

