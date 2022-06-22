Biden says U.S. needs more funding for next pandemic
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States has enough COVID funding to get through at least this year but it needs more money to plan for the next pandemic.
"We need more money to plan for the second pandemic. There's going to be another pandemic. We have to think ahead," Biden said in remarks at the White House to mark availability of vaccines for young children.
