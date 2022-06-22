Left Menu

EU court backs EU veto against Thyssenkrupp, Tata joint venture

"In today's judgment, the General Court rejects all the arguments raised by the undertaking and upholds the Commission’s decision," the Luxembourg-based Court said. The European Commission in its 2019 decision said the companies had not offered sufficient remedies to address competition concerns on potential price hikes once the deal was completed.

Updated: 22-06-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 14:41 IST
Europe's second-highest court on Wednesday upheld an EU antitrust veto against Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel's plan to form a landmark joint venture three years ago. "In today's judgment, the General Court rejects all the arguments raised by the undertaking and upholds the Commission's decision," the Luxembourg-based court said.

The European Commission in its 2019 decision said the companies had not offered sufficient remedies to address competition concerns on potential price hikes once the deal was completed. The case is T-584/19.

