Left Menu

Thyssenkrupp, Tata lose fight against EU veto of joint venture

"In today's judgment, the General Court rejects all the arguments raised by the undertaking and upholds the Commission’s decision," the Court said. The parties can appeal on matters of law to the Court of Justice of the European Union, Europe's top court.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 15:02 IST
Thyssenkrupp, Tata lose fight against EU veto of joint venture
Thyssenkrupp Image Credit: Wikipedia

Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel lost their fight on Wednesday against a European Union antitrust veto of their proposed landmark joint venture three years ago, after Europe's second-highest court rejected their arguments. The companies had sought to tackle over-capacity and other challenges in the steel industry via the joint venture but the European Commission said the deal could result in price hikes.

The EU competition enforcer in its 2019 decision said the companies had not offered sufficient remedies to address such concerns, forcing it to block the deal and the companies to challenge the finding at the Luxembourg-based General Court. "In today's judgment, the General Court rejects all the arguments raised by the undertaking and upholds the Commission's decision," the Court said.

The parties can appeal on matters of law to the Court of Justice of the European Union, Europe's top court. The case is T-584/19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022