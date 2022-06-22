International immigration racket busted in Delhi, 3 held

A couple and a passenger were arrested in connection with an international immigration racket involved in duping people on the pretext of sending them to foreign countries, police said on Wednesday.

The accused agents, Parveen (32) and his wife Priyanka (28), were arrested from Jaipur on June 20, days after they fled from their rented home in Dwarka's sector 7, police said.

Police recovered 16 passports, 10 debit cards, Rs 7,200 in cash and six mobile phones from their possession and seized more articles from their residence, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Tanu Sharma said.

The agents were involved in arranging fake Polish visas along with their associates, Vishal in Poland and Jasveer in Punjab, who mostly operated in areas of Punjab and adjoining Haryana, police said.

A passenger, Sarabjit Singh, was nabbed from IGI Airport on June 15. He was holding an Indian passport and a Poland residence visa. Upon Inspection, the visa was found to be fake, a senior police officer said.

Singh was arrested and during interrogation he disclosed that he came in contact with an agent named Jasveer who is an ASI in Punjab Police and a resident of Nawa Shahar in Punjab.

He said Jasveer assured him that he could arrange a Polish residence visa for him for Rs 12 lakh and shared contacts of his associates Priyanka and Parveen, the DCP said.

''The deal was finalised for Rs 12 lakh and Singh paid Rs 60,000 cash in advance to alleged agent Jasveer, who told Singh to contact his associates Priyanka and Parveen, running an agency in the name and style of Flying Star Overseas Pvt Ltd in Janakpuri," she said.

Jasveer then made a cash deposit of Rs 30,000 in a bank account of the agency and sent documents of Singh to Parveen on Whatsapp, she said.

The DCP said the accused got a Continuous Discharge Certificate (CDC) issued in Singh's name from Mumbai. Thereafter, he took back the CDC and told him that they will get him a Polish residence visa through their associate Vishal.

"When there was a delay in arranging the Polish residence visa, Singh directly contacted Vishal, who finally sent the fake residence visa to him. The rest of the deal amount was to be handed over to Vishal in Poland after Singh reached there,'' the officer said.

The accused also enticed Singh's relative, Swarn Lal, for the same deal, and took Rs 49,000 on February 25 promising him Polish visa for his son, the DCP said.

