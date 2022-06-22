China: Border issues with India should be resolved through dialogue
22-06-2022
China and India should resolve their border issues through dialogue and consultation as the two countries' common interests outweigh their differences, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.
Wang spoke during a meeting with Pradeep Kumar Rawat, India's new ambassador to China, according to a statement issued by China's foreign ministry.
