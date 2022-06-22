Left Menu

Delhi: MCD razes 50 structures built ‘illegally’ on public land near ITO graveyard

After the drive, the MCD issued a statement and said that on instructions of Delhi High Court, it had carried out a major encroachment removal drive in ITO area in which around 50 permanent structures built on service lane behind Times of India building were demolished.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday conducted an anti-encroachment drive near the ITO graveyard here and demolished 50 permanent structures built “illegally” on public land having an area of 1800 square metre, civic officials said. The officials said that the action has been taken on the directions of the Delhi High Court and it may continue on Thursday as well.

Encroachers were provided ''necessary opportunity'' to furnish their ownership documents before carrying out the action, they said. After the drive, the MCD issued a statement and said that on instructions of Delhi High Court, it had carried out a major encroachment removal drive in ITO area in which around 50 permanent structures built on service lane behind Times of India building were demolished. ''In this encroachment removal drive, three JCB machines and five trucks were used. As many as 50 permanent structures in the form of shops, godowns, offices, tea stalls, etc were demolished and approximately 1,800 square metre of public land was freed,'' the MCD said in the statement.

The drive was carried out in the streets and lanes near the ITO graveyard. The civic body said it had written to the Delhi Police, asking for adequate police deployment in advance for the drive. The communication sent to the Delhi Police by the MCD's executive engineer (central zone) said the civic body has planned an encroachment removal action from the public street behind the Times of India building in the compliance of directions of the high court.

''The necessary opportunity has been given to the encroachers to show their documents to prove their ownership but none of them could submit ownership documents. ''Accordingly, an encroachment removal programme has been fixed for June 22 and 23, 2022. It is requested to kindly provide adequate police force along with lady police for maintaining law and order,'' the communication stated.

In May, the civic authorities had carried out a series of such exercises in Jahangirpuri, Shaheen Bagh, Madanpur Khadar, Lodhi Colony, Tilak Nagar, among others. They had to face protests and resistance from locals in some pockets, including Jahangirpuri during the anti-encroachment drive.

