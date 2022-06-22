USTR Tai says U.S. open to new talks with Canada on lumber tariffs

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday that the United States is open to reopening negotiations with Canada on a new agreement that would resolve a longstanding dispute over U.S. tariffs on softwood lumber.

But Tai told a U.S. Senate Appropriations subcommittee meeting that this would require the Canadian government to address U.S. concerns that its policies amount to subsidies for Canadian producers.

"When and if Canadian industry and the Canadian government are ready to address those issues, we stand ready and willing to enter into negotiations to see if we can once again come to some kind of an agreement with Canada," Tai said.

