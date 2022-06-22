Left Menu

UK's Boris Johnson to meet Prince Charles in Rwanda amid asylum seekers' deportation row

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with heir to the throne Prince Charles in Rwanda on Friday while both are attending a meeting of Commonwealth leaders, Johnson's spokesman said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-06-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 23:05 IST
UK's Boris Johnson to meet Prince Charles in Rwanda amid asylum seekers' deportation row
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with heir to the throne Prince Charles in Rwanda on Friday while both are attending a meeting of Commonwealth leaders, Johnson's spokesman said. Earlier this month two British newspapers reported that Charles had privately described the government's plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda as "appalling".

Last week, Britain's first planned deportation flight did not go ahead after the European Court of Human Rights issued last-minute injunctions to prevent a handful of asylum seekers being sent to the East African country. Charles was concerned the controversial asylum policy would overshadow the Commonwealth meeting where he is representing his mother Queen Elizabeth, The Times reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Burning space rocket debris lights up Iberian skies; Scientists probe the link between 'snow blood' and climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Burning space rocket debris lights up Iberian skies; S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022