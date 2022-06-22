KP employees demand relocation from Valley
- Country:
- India
Scores of Kashmiri Pandit employees on Wednesday held protests at the relief and rehabilitation commissioner's office here demanding relocation from the Valley.
The employees have been protesting for over a month after a few of their colleagues were killed by militants in Kashmir.
''Don’t rehabilitate us at the cost of our blood, orphaning our children and widowing our wives. The only solution is relocation anywhere outside the Valley,'' one of the protesting employees Ashish said.
Relief Commissioner A K Pandita, who visited the protesting employees, said the government is looking into their demands.
Pandita also said the government is concerned about the security and safety of the employees.
Nearly, 4,000 Kashmiri Pandits are working in different departments in the Valley after they were selected under the Prime Minister’s employment package announced in 2008.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- A K Pandita
- Ashish
- Kashmiri Pandit
- Kashmiri
- Kashmir
- the Valley
ALSO READ
PM Modi greets Kashmiri Pandits on Jyeshtha Ashtami
Entire country stands shoulder to shoulder with you: Kejriwal to Kashmiri Pandits
PM Modi wishes Kashmiri Pandits on Jyeshtha Ashtami
Kashmiri pandits attend Kheer Bhawani temple mela in Valley
Kashmiri Pandits attend Kheer Bhawani temple fair in Valley after two-year gap