KP employees demand relocation from Valley

Scores of Kashmiri Pandit employees on Wednesday held protests at the relief and rehabilitation commissioner's office here demanding relocation from the Valley.

The employees have been protesting for over a month after a few of their colleagues were killed by militants in Kashmir.

''Don’t rehabilitate us at the cost of our blood, orphaning our children and widowing our wives. The only solution is relocation anywhere outside the Valley,'' one of the protesting employees Ashish said.

Relief Commissioner A K Pandita, who visited the protesting employees, said the government is looking into their demands.

Pandita also said the government is concerned about the security and safety of the employees.

Nearly, 4,000 Kashmiri Pandits are working in different departments in the Valley after they were selected under the Prime Minister’s employment package announced in 2008.

