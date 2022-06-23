Trumpet the bloodhound wins Westminster Kennel Club dog show
A bloodhound named Trumpet won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night, besting six other finalists to snare U.S. dogdom's most coveted best in show prize.
Trumpet beat a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed and a Lakeland terrier to take the trophy in the 146th Westminster.
Trumpet became the first bloodhound to win Westminster.
The competition drew more than 3,000 purebred dogs, ranging from affenpinschers to Yorkshire terriers. The goal is to crown the dog that most represents the ideal for its breed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Poll shows French President Macron's bloc ahead in parliamentary election
Sports News Roundup: Tennis: Zverev undergoes surgery on torn ligaments in ankle after French Open exit; Louisiana bans transgender girls from girls' sports teams and more
French care home scandal hits Orpea and Korian shares again
Sports News Roundup: Tennis: Zverev undergoes surgery on torn ligaments in the ankle after French Open exit; Rugby-Valetini back for Brumbies but Ikitau banned for Super semi-final and more
Moscow to respond to French ban against some Russian TV channels - official