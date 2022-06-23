President to present implementation plan on commission’s report

The Presidency says it has noted several media enquiries about observations by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in relation to President Cyril Ramaphosa in the final part of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Fraud and Corruption in the Public Sector, Including Organs of State.

President Ramaphosa received and publicly released the final part of the report of commission at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The commission was appointed to investigate the corruption that took place during the state capture era.

In line with the directive of the High Court, the President is expected to within four months formally present to Parliament the full report of the commission together with an indication of his intentions on the implementation of the commission's recommendations.

The Presidency said in a statement on Thursday that as Chairperson of the Commission, Chief Justice Zondo, made certain observations on decisions made and actions taken by President Ramaphosa while Deputy President of the country.

"President Ramaphosa appeared before the commission on 11 and 12 August 2021 to give evidence in his capacity as President of the Republic. He had given evidence in April 2021 in his role as President of the African National Congress.

"As part of his evidence and in his written submission, the President outlined in detail the options he had considered as Deputy President in response to emerging evidence of state capture and the efforts he has led as President to stop the abuse of public resources and rebuild key institutions."

The Presidency said that President Ramaphosa has committed to consider the commission's report in its totality and to present a comprehensive response and implementation plan to Parliament.

"The Presidency will therefore not respond at this stage to specific aspects of the Commission's findings and recommendations."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)