3 killed in cracker unit blast in TN, CM announces relief

Three people were killed in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Cuddalore, about 174 km from here, on Thursday, police said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He directed the officials to provide medicare to Vasantha of Nellikuppam village, who was injured in the accident.

According to police, three workers of the fireworks manufacturing unit in M Pudur in Cuddalore district died after it caught fire. The entire unit was completely destroyed in the mishap.

Expressing heartfelt condolences, the CM said he was anguished over the tragic death of Chitra (35) of Periyakaraikadu village, Ambika (50) from Nellikuppam village and Sathiyaraj (34) from Moolakkuppam village in the firecracker factory explosion.

''I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I have also ordered special treatment for Vasantha from Nellikuppam village at the Cuddalore Government Hospital, as she was injured in the same accident,'' he said.

Stalin directed the officials to provide a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, to the families who lost their kin in the accident.

