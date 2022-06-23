Ukrainian forces are not cut off in Sievieorodonetsk - military official

Ukrainian troops in the frontline eastern city of Sievieorodonetsk can still receive weapons and evacuate their wounded despite damage to supply routes, a senior Ukrainian military official said in an online briefing on Thursday.

Oleksiy Gromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff, said the situation in the city was difficult but stable.

Also Read: Ukrainian forces may have to pull back in Sievierodonetsk, governor says

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)