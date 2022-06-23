Left Menu

12 injured in slab collapse at industrial unit in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 18:39 IST
12 injured in slab collapse at industrial unit in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 12 persons were injured when a slab of an industrial unit collapsed on them in the eastern suburb of Chembur here on Thursday, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 3.15 pm at Pushpak compound in Ganesh Nagar area of Chembur camp, the official said.

At least 12 persons working in the garment factory located in the two-storey building were injured in the collapse, he said.

The injured persons, including women, were shifted to a private hospital before the fire brigade arrived at the scene, the official said.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022