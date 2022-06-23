Left Menu

NIA conducts searches in Telangana, arrests 3 for Maoist recruitment

During the searches, incriminating materials, including digital devices were seized, an NIA spokesperson said.The case pertains to the conspiracy and recruitment of a college student into the fold of CPI Maoist by the leaders and members of the Chaitanya Mahila Sangham, a frontal organisation of the proscribed terrorist organisation, the spokesperson said.The case was initially registered on January 3 at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The NIA on Thursday conducted searches at three locations in Telangana's Ranga Reddy, Medak and Secunderabad and arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in recruiting a college student into the fold of the CPI (Maoist).

The arrested trio have been identified as Dongari Devendra, Dubasi Swapna and Chukka Shilpa. During the searches, incriminating materials, including digital devices were seized, an NIA spokesperson said.

The case pertains to the conspiracy and recruitment of a college student into the fold of CPI (Maoist) by the leaders and members of the Chaitanya Mahila Sangham, a frontal organisation of the proscribed terrorist organisation, the spokesperson said.

The case was initially registered on January 3 at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The NIA re-registered the case on June 6 and took over the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

