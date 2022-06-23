BRICS support Russia-Ukraine talks in declaration - Kremlin website

The BRICS group of emerging economies said on Thursday after a videoconference summit that they supported talks between Russia and Ukraine, according to the text of a declaration published on the Kremlin website.

The BRICS countries comprise Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Russia has looked to fellow BRICS members to replace some of the trade links that have been ruptured by sweeping Western sanctions imposed in response to its decision in February to send a huge contingent of troops into Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)