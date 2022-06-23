Chhattisgarh: Three naxals surrender before security forces in Dantewada

Three naxals, two of them carrying cash rewards on their heads, surrendered before the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Thursday, an official said.

Cadres Ramesh Kumar Kashyap and Baisu Mandavi turned themselves in before CRPF officials at the camp of 195th battalion of the paramilitary force under Barsoor police station limits, the official said.

Another ultra Deva Ram Mandavi (31) surrendered before senior police and CRPF officials here, he said. Kashyap, who was the Handawada militia commander, and militia member Deva were carrying rewards of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 10,000 respectively on their heads, the official said.

The surrendered cadres had cited that they were impressed by the government's rehabilitation policy and disappointed with “hollow” Maoist ideology, he added.

