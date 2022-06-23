Left Menu

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 23-06-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 20:21 IST
2 NSCN-IM militants held in Arunachal's Changlang
Two militants of the banned NSCN-IM were apprehended from Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

A joint team of the police and Assam Rifles apprehended one Baitu Youngja (51) of Kongsa village from Rangkatu tea garden area on Tuesday, they said.

He went to the tea garden to extort its manager at the behest of the NSCN-IM, Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo said.

On Wednesday, another cadre of the NSCN-IM was apprehended from the same area by a joint team of the police, Assam Rifles and CRPF, he said.

The accused, identified as Chakngam Kongkang (30) of Phangsum village in Namtok circle, went to the tea garden to collect extortion money, he added.

A motorcycle and a mobile phone were seized from him, the officer said.

They were demanding Rs 2 lakh from the tea garden, police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, they said.

