New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL71 UP-3RDLD LS-BYPOLLS Sluggish voting in Azamgarh, Rampur bypolls Lucknow: An average of only 41 per cent votes were cast till 5 pm Thursday in the by-elections to Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats, an hour before polling was scheduled to close in the two Samajwadi Party bastions.

DEL24 UP-NAQVI-MAHARASHTRA Govt on dialysis does not last long: Naqvi on Maharashtra crisis Rampur (UP), Jun 23 (PTI) Dummy cars and a government on dialysis do not last long, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday while taking potshots at the political crisis in Maharashtra where the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government is fighting for its survival. DES9 UP-LD ACCIDENT Vehicle carrying pilgrims falls into roadside ditch in UP; 10 dead, 7 injured Pilibhit (UP): Ten pilgrims, including two children, died after their vehicle overturned and fell into a roadside ditch in Gajraula area here Thursday morning, police said.

DES19 UP-SIKH RIOTS-ARREST 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Five more arrested in Kanpur Kanpur (UP): An SIT probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases has arrested five more people who were part of a mob that had set a house ablaze during the violence, which had left 127 dead here.

DES40 PB-BYPOLLS-4THLD VOTING Sangrur LS bypolls: Over 36 per cent turnout till 5 pm (Eds: With fresh updates) Chandigarh: A low turnout of just over 36 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the bypolls to the Punjab’s Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. DEL69 PB-MOOSEWALA-INVESTIGATIONS Lawrence Bishnoi admits being mastermind in Moosewala killing, says Punjab Police Chandigarh: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has admitted that he was the mastermind in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing and was planning it since last August, Punjab Police ADGP Pramod Ban said on Thursday. DES21 RJ-AGNIPATH-CONG Congress to protest against Agnipath scheme across Rajasthan on June 27 Jaipur: The Rajasthan Congress will hold demonstrations against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme across the state on June 27.

DES36 UKD-IAS-ARREST Uttarakhand: Suspended IAS officer held in corruption case Dehradun: A suspended IAS officer was arrested by the Vigilance Department here in a disproportionate assets case.