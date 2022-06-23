Left Menu

NY Gov. Hochul slams 'absolutely shocking' Supreme Court ruling on concealed handguns

Updated: 23-06-2022 21:02 IST
New York Governor Kathy Hochul at a news conference on Thursday called the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on concealed handguns "absolutely shocking" and said she was "sorry this dark day has come."

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down as unconstitutional New York state's limits on carrying concealed handguns in public, handing a landmark victory to gun-rights advocates.

