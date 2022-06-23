German parties agree to ratify EU-Canada free trade deal

The three parties in Germany's ruling coalition agreed on Thursday to ratify the European Union's free trade deal with Canada, a senior Social Democrats official said on Thursday. "The breakthrough has been made," deputy chairman of the SPD parliamentary group Verena Hubertz said.

Hubertz said the coalition would present the ratification law for the cabinet next week. The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) sets out the removal of tariffs on 99% of all goods types traded between the EU and Canada, some over a period of up to seven years.

It has been provisionally in force since September 2017 but has to be ratified by the 27 members of the EU. So far, 15 EU member states had notified the European Council of completing of the ratification procedures.

