3 arrested for cattle smuggling in Bankura

PTI | Bankura | Updated: 23-06-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 21:16 IST
Three people were arrested for allegedly smuggling cattle in West Bengal's Bankura district on Thursday, police said.

A pick-up van was intercepted by personnel of Barjora police station near Maliara village in the early hours, they said.

Seven cows were found in that vehicle, they added.

Three people were arrested from the vehicle. When produced at a court, they were sent to four days in police custody for interrogation.

An investigation is underway to find the owner of the vehicle and others involved, police said.

