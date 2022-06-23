Left Menu

Maha: Sena leader, minister Anil Parab appears before ED for 3rd consecutive day

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 21:38 IST
Maha: Sena leader, minister Anil Parab appears before ED for 3rd consecutive day
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Thursday for the third day in a row in connection with a money laundering case, and left after more than six hours.

Parab, a senior Shiv Sena leader, reached the ED's office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 2.45 pm, and left around 9 pm, an official said.

The ED has been questioning him in a money laundering probe linked to alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of Sai resort in Dapoli in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district.

The agency had questioned Parab for more than six hours on Wednesday, and for over 10 hours on Tuesday.

Parab, 57, is a three-time member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council and holds the transport and parliamentary affairs portfolios.

The ED had raided his premises and those allegedly linked to him in May, after registering a fresh case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him and others. However, the Shiv Sena leader denied any wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022