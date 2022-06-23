Maha: Sena leader, minister Anil Parab appears before ED for 3rd consecutive day

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Thursday for the third day in a row in connection with a money laundering case, and left after more than six hours.

Parab, a senior Shiv Sena leader, reached the ED's office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 2.45 pm, and left around 9 pm, an official said.

The ED has been questioning him in a money laundering probe linked to alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of Sai resort in Dapoli in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district.

The agency had questioned Parab for more than six hours on Wednesday, and for over 10 hours on Tuesday.

Parab, 57, is a three-time member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council and holds the transport and parliamentary affairs portfolios.

The ED had raided his premises and those allegedly linked to him in May, after registering a fresh case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him and others. However, the Shiv Sena leader denied any wrongdoing.

