U.S. Senate moves towards passage of landmark gun legislation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 21:47 IST
A rare bipartisan package of gun legislation garnered enough votes to clear a final U.S. Senate procedural hurdle on Thursday, setting up a vote on passage for a bill that Democrats and Republicans hope will stem the toll of mass shootings in the United States.

Voting continued in the evenly divided chamber, with lawmakers expected to consider passage of the landmark measure no later than Friday.

