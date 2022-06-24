Left Menu

Engine driver dies of cardiac arrest on duty in UP

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 24-06-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 12:24 IST
Engine driver dies of cardiac arrest on duty in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The engine driver of the Pratapgarh-Kanpur Intercity Express died on Friday after suddenly falling ill on the train, a railway official said.

Harishchandra Sharma (46) of Parshurampur Chilbila was driving the train towards Kanpur when he suddenly developed a health problem near Kasimpur Halt, Gauriganj railway station superintendent Praveen Singh said.

The assistant pilot on board stopped the train and called an ambulance. Sharma was rushed to a nearby health centre, where the doctors declared him dead, Singh said.

The doctors suspect Sharma suffered a cardiac arrest, he said.

The train departed from the location after the arrival of another loco pilot from Pratapgarh, Singh said.

Fursatganj police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Sonkar said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

