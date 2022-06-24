Engine driver dies of cardiac arrest on duty in UP
The engine driver of the Pratapgarh-Kanpur Intercity Express died on Friday after suddenly falling ill on the train, a railway official said.
Harishchandra Sharma (46) of Parshurampur Chilbila was driving the train towards Kanpur when he suddenly developed a health problem near Kasimpur Halt, Gauriganj railway station superintendent Praveen Singh said.
The assistant pilot on board stopped the train and called an ambulance. Sharma was rushed to a nearby health centre, where the doctors declared him dead, Singh said.
The doctors suspect Sharma suffered a cardiac arrest, he said.
The train departed from the location after the arrival of another loco pilot from Pratapgarh, Singh said.
Fursatganj police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Sonkar said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
