French unions call for national rail strikes on July 6
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-06-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 13:58 IST
- Country:
- France
France's main union Sud Rail, CGT and CFDT on Friday made a joint call for a national railway worker strike on July 6, saying they seek wage increases amid rising inflation.
