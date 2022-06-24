Left Menu

BEL inks deal with Belarusian firm for supply of Airborne Defense Suite for IAF helicopters

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-06-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 16:39 IST
BEL inks deal with Belarusian firm for supply of Airborne Defense Suite for IAF helicopters
Bharat Electronics Limited Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Electronics Limited on Friday signed an MoU with a Belarusian company and its subsidiary for the supply of Airborne Defense Suite (ADS) for helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Bengaluru-headquartered defense PSU said it inked the MoU with Defense Initiatives (DI), Belarus, and Defense Initiatives Aero Pvt Ltd India (a subsidiary of DI Belarus), in the presence of Joint Secretary (DIP) and senior IAF officials.

The MoU is aimed at cooperation between the three companies for the supply of ADS for IAF helicopters.

In a statement, BEL said it would be the prime contractor and supported by DI with the transfer of technology (manufacturing and maintenance) for the supply of advanced electronic warfare suites for helicopters under the 'Make in India' category.

''The MoU also aims at exploring various business opportunities for India and global markets for ADS,'' it said.

The partnership has evolved under the guidance of Additional Secretary, Department of Defence Production, Sanjay Jaju, and Indo Belarusian Joint Commission on Military Cooperation, the statement said.

