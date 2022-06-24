Rocket attack targets UAE Dana Gas building in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah - two security sources
Updated: 24-06-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 17:19 IST
A rocket targeted the employee housing of UAE energy firm Dana Gas in Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq on Friday, landing in the company's Khor Mor gas field, two security sources said.
A rocket had landed inside the gas field on Wednesday but caused no damage, Sulaymaniyah's counter-terrorism service said .
