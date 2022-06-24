Haryana to face severe shortage of IAS officers by 2022 end: Khattar raises issue with Centre

Left Menu

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday raised an issue with the Centre regarding a "severe shortage" of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in his state by the end of this year.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday raised an issue with the Centre regarding a "severe shortage" of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in his state by the end of this year. Khattar pointed out the matter when he called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh at his office earlier in the day and discussed a wide range of state issues related to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), including placement of All India Services officers and other matters.

"Khattar pointed out that there would be a severe shortage of IAS officers by the end of this year as seven direct recruits and the same number of promotee officers will superannuate in 2022," an official statement from the Ministry of Personnel reads. Khattar said, as per Ministry's order, due to Central deputation and low intake of officers at the state cadre, Haryana is facing some governance problems.

Haryana Chief Minister brought to the notice of Jitendra Singh that there are "50 odd departments in the state which need experienced officers at the helm". Khattar said, at present he is managing by assigning "2-3 departments to a single officer, leading to unnecessary and unfeasible workload".

Jitendra Singh, who is also the Minister-in-charge of DoPT, acknowledged the serious crunch of officers in Haryana and directed the Union Secretary, DoPT to give due consideration to all these issues and examine what best can be done. The Minister also assured the Chief Minister that cases of extension of service on a six-month basis will be considered, till the shortage is addressed on a regular basis, the statement mentioned.

Jitendra Singh also promised to give due consideration to the repatriation of some of the officers from the Central Deputation. The Chief Minister also requested the Union Minister to follow up with the Central government onthe progress of some of the other proposals of projects in Haryana, stated the statement, adding "the Union Minister in return said that his office will take due cognizance of this". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

