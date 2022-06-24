Left Menu

Kerala govt appoints Dr V Venu as state Home Secretary

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-06-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 20:33 IST
Kerala govt appoints Dr V Venu as state Home Secretary
  • Country:
  • India

In a major rejig of top IAS officers in the state, the Kerala government on Friday appointed Dr V Venu, who was the Higher Education Secretary, as the state's Home Secretary.

State Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade has been transferred and appointed as the Water Resources Department, Principal Secretary.

Meanwhile, 1997-batch IAS officer Tinku Biswal, who was the Food and Civil Supplies Secretary of the state, has been transferred and now appointed as the Health Secretary.

Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd Managing Director Prasanth N has been appointed as Special Secretary with the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development and Backward Classes Development Departments.

A state government order said the transfers and postings were ordered in view of the superannuation of T K Jose, who is the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home and Vigilance department, on June 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022