Kerala govt appoints Dr V Venu as state Home Secretary

In a major rejig of top IAS officers in the state, the Kerala government on Friday appointed Dr V Venu, who was the Higher Education Secretary, as the state's Home Secretary.

State Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade has been transferred and appointed as the Water Resources Department, Principal Secretary.

Meanwhile, 1997-batch IAS officer Tinku Biswal, who was the Food and Civil Supplies Secretary of the state, has been transferred and now appointed as the Health Secretary.

Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd Managing Director Prasanth N has been appointed as Special Secretary with the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development and Backward Classes Development Departments.

A state government order said the transfers and postings were ordered in view of the superannuation of T K Jose, who is the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home and Vigilance department, on June 30.

