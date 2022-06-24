Five migrants die in Melilla crossing attempt -Moroccan interior ministry

Morocco said on Friday that five African migrants had died while attempting to cross into the Spanish enclave of Melilla, while 76 migrants were injured, including 13 seriously. About 2,000 migrants stormed a high fence that seals off Melilla, Spanish authorities said earlier.

The Moroccan interior ministry said in a statement that some of those who died had fallen from the fence. It said 140 members of the Moroccan security forces were injured, including five seriously, while trying to stop migrants from crossing.

