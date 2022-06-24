Odisha man dies after self-immolation in front of PS, OHRC seeks report from police

A man who had set himself on fire in front of a police station in Odisha's Cuttack district on the previous day alleging injustice in a land dispute case, succumbed to his injuries on Friday, prompting the state human rights commission to seek a report on the incident from the police.

The incident took place in front of Kissannagar Police Station on Thursday when Gunanidhi Bisoi poured petrol and set himself on fire, sustaining 90 per cent burns, following which he was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital and then shifted to a private hospital, where he died.

Bisoi was apparently vexed over not getting justice from Kissannagar Police in a land dispute and assault case registered by him, sources said.

Taking sou motu cognisance of the incident, the Odisha Human Righs Commission (OHRC) registered a case and served notices to state Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police.

The commission directed the senior police officers to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report by the next hearing on July 25.

Cuttack (Rural) Superintendent of Police Jugal Kishore said that the main accused in the case filed by Bisoi has been arrested, and strict action has been recommended against the inspector-in-charge of the police station.

