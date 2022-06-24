Left Menu

Army pays tributes to decorated soldier on 15th anniversary of martyrdom in J-K's Bhaderwah

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:32 IST
Army pays tributes to decorated soldier on 15th anniversary of martyrdom in J-K's Bhaderwah
  • Country:
  • India

The army on Friday paid tributes to decorated soldier Naib-Subedar Chunni Lal on the 15th anniversary of his martyrdom in the Bhaderwah belt of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lal had laid down his life in a gun battle with terrorists who were trying to enter Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara sector on June 24, 2007.

He was posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra, Veer Chakra and Sena Medal for his heroic deed.

Brigadier Pranab Misra, Commander of 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Commanding Officer 4-RR Col Rajat Parmar, his parents and wife, and district officials among others laid wreaths on Lal's statue at Chunni Lal Park Bhara monument, which the army has built in memory of the braveheart.

''It's our duty to help you and mitigate any of the problems you are facing. You only need to report them at the local unit as the army is always there for you,'' Brigadier Misra told Lal's family members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022