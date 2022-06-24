Army pays tributes to decorated soldier on 15th anniversary of martyrdom in J-K's Bhaderwah

The army on Friday paid tributes to decorated soldier Naib-Subedar Chunni Lal on the 15th anniversary of his martyrdom in the Bhaderwah belt of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lal had laid down his life in a gun battle with terrorists who were trying to enter Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara sector on June 24, 2007.

He was posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra, Veer Chakra and Sena Medal for his heroic deed.

Brigadier Pranab Misra, Commander of 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Commanding Officer 4-RR Col Rajat Parmar, his parents and wife, and district officials among others laid wreaths on Lal's statue at Chunni Lal Park Bhara monument, which the army has built in memory of the braveheart.

''It's our duty to help you and mitigate any of the problems you are facing. You only need to report them at the local unit as the army is always there for you,'' Brigadier Misra told Lal's family members.

