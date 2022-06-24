Left Menu

ADGP to probe attack on Rahul Gandhi's office, Kerala govt suspends Kalpetta DSP

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:50 IST
ADGP to probe attack on Rahul Gandhi's office, Kerala govt suspends Kalpetta DSP
Hours after SFI activists allegedly vandalised the Wayanad office of Congress MP and party leader Rahul Gandhi, the Kerala government on Friday night ordered a high-level probe by an ADGP-rank officer and suspended Kalpetta Deputy Superintendent of Police pending enquiry.

The Chief Minister's Office said the state government will conduct a high-level probe into the march to Gandhi's office and the untoward incidents ensued thereafter.

''Police Headquarters ADGP has been directed to conduct a probe in the matter and submit a report within one week... The Kalpetta DySP, who was in charge of the area during the time of incident, has been suspended pending enquiry,'' a statement issued by the CMO said.

A protest march of the SFI, the students wing of ruling CPI(M), against the Congress MP's office at Wayanad turned violent as a group of activists allegedly entered the Lok Sabha member's office and vandalised it, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to strongly condemn the incident and warned stern action against the culprits.

The government's action came shortly after the Congress intensified its protest condemning ''the act of violence'' by SFI at its top leader's office in Kalpetta and staged a statewide protest, which turned violent in some regions.

