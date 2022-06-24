U.S. House passes gun-safety legislation, sends to Biden
The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed significant gun-safety legislation for the first time in three decades, sending it to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law. The House voted 234-193 for the bill, one day after a Supreme Court ruling broadly expanded gun rights.
The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed significant gun-safety legislation for the first time in three decades, sending it to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law. The House voted 234-193 for the bill, one day after a Supreme Court ruling broadly expanded gun rights. No Democrats were opposed, while 14 Republicans backed the measure, a rare defeat for U.S. gun manufacturers and the National Rifle Association.
House action followed a late Thursday Senate vote of 65-33 to pass the bill, with 15 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in favor. Gun control has long been a divisive issue in the United States with multiple attempts to place new controls on gun sales failing time after time until Friday.
Passage of what some Democrats characterized as a modest, first-step bill followed mass murders last month at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
ALSO READ
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
U.S. Supreme Court allows counting of undated mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania
Uvalde school where shooting happened has deep roots in city
U.S. Supreme Court will soon decide whether to hear Bayer's weedkiller case
Uvalde teacher dedicated herself to family, students