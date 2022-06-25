Left Menu

Hostel in Rwanda for UK asylum seekers prepares to take children

The hostel in Rwanda where Britain plans to send migrants under its controversial asylum-seeker deportation policy is preparing to house children, its manager said, with the prospect of youngsters being sent there with their parents. Under an agreement struck in April, Britain will send tens of thousands of migrants who arrive on its shores illegally more than 4,000 miles (6,4000 km) to the East African country.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2022 03:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 03:00 IST
Hostel in Rwanda for UK asylum seekers prepares to take children

The hostel in Rwanda where Britain plans to send migrants under its controversial asylum-seeker deportation policy is preparing to house children, its manager said, with the prospect of youngsters being sent there with their parents.

Under an agreement struck in April, Britain will send tens of thousands of migrants who arrive on its shores illegally more than 4,000 miles (6,4000 km) to the East African country. The Hope Hostel, where the asylum seekers will stay for about nine months after they arrive, is currently building a mini football pitch and a basketball court.

Elisee Kalyango, the manager of the hostel, told reporters the sports facilities are being built so children can be housed at the centre. During a visit there organised by the British government, he said they might buy outdoor toys to put on the grass nearby. "We are ready to accept all ages," Kalyango told reporters travelling with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Rwanda for the Commonwealth summit.

The British government's plan to send some migrants to Rwanda has been criticized by the opposition, charities and religious leaders who say it is inhumane. The government argues it is necessary to smash the business model of people-smuggling networks. Britain has previously said no unaccompanied children will be deported to Rwanda, but the prime minister’s spokesman on the visit refused to rule out sending children to the facility with their parents.

"We prepare for all eventualities, and you can see we have prepared properly," he said. The spokesman said the deportation policy would primarily impact male adults because they account for 90% of the asylum seekers who make the journey across the Channel on small boats.

Johnson, asked by Reuters on Thursday if he would visit detention centres in Rwanda earmarked for asylum seekers from Britain, said he was "flat out" and would not be able to. Hope House had been home to a group of orphans of Rwanda's 1994 genocide, but they have been moved out for the arrivals from Britain.

Kalyango said about 20 people are employed to work at the hostel even though they do not currently have visitors. On his way to Rwanda for the Commonwealth summit, Johnson said Ukrainian refugees faced being sent to Rwanda if they travelled to Britain illegally. Previously, he has said the prospect of Ukrainian refugees being sent to Rwanda "was simply not going to happen". ($1 = 0.8145 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess Meenakshi; Now Powered by NFT Technology

Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess...

 China
3
A star transcended death and came back more powerful after supernova explosion

A star transcended death and came back more powerful after supernova explosi...

 United States
4
NASA's 45-year-old spacecraft still sending back unique data from interstellar space

NASA's 45-year-old spacecraft still sending back unique data from interstell...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022