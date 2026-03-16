Kenya and Russia Agree on Stopping Recruitment of Kenyans in Ukrainian Conflict
Kenya has reached an agreement with Russia to stop the recruitment of Kenyan nationals to fight in Ukraine. This follows discussions between Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Consular services will be organized for Kenyans in need of assistance.
In a significant diplomatic development, Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi, during a visit to Moscow, announced an agreement with his Russian counterpart to halt the recruitment of Kenyan nationals for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
This decision emerged after high-level talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, aimed at addressing the welfare and future engagement of Kenyans previously involved in the operation.
The Kenyan government had expressed concern over the unauthorized recruitment network and has vowed to curb human trafficking syndicates that facilitated these enlistments. The East African nation reassures the public that diplomatic channels will be leveraged to assist citizens requiring consular support in Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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