Kenya and Russia Agree on Stopping Recruitment of Kenyans in Ukrainian Conflict

In a significant diplomatic development, Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi, during a visit to Moscow, announced an agreement with his Russian counterpart to halt the recruitment of Kenyan nationals for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

This decision emerged after high-level talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, aimed at addressing the welfare and future engagement of Kenyans previously involved in the operation.

The Kenyan government had expressed concern over the unauthorized recruitment network and has vowed to curb human trafficking syndicates that facilitated these enlistments. The East African nation reassures the public that diplomatic channels will be leveraged to assist citizens requiring consular support in Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)