Britain: Russia has removed several key generals from Ukraine

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-06-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 11:47 IST
The British defense ministry said on Saturday that Russia had likely withdrawn several generals from key command roles in the Ukraine conflict this month. "Since the start of June, the Russian high command has highly likely removed several Generals from key operational command roles in the war in Ukraine," the ministry said in its daily Twitter update.

Ukrainian forces have been ordered to withdraw from the battleground city of Sievierodonetsk after weeks of fierce street fighting, in order to limit more casualties and regroup.

