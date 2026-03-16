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Tense Skies: Polish Jets Engage Russian Aircraft Over Baltic

Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea. The Russian Il-20 was conducting its ninth mission of the year, flying without a filed flight plan and with its transponder off. No Polish airspace was violated during the interception.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:22 IST
Tense Skies: Polish Jets Engage Russian Aircraft Over Baltic
  • Country:
  • Poland

Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea on Friday, according to the Polish army's operational command.

The Russian Il-20 aircraft was reported to have been on its ninth reconnaissance mission of the year, navigating international airspace without a filed flight plan and with its transponder turned off.

The Polish military confirmed that the aircraft did not breach Polish airspace during this operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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