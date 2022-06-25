Left Menu

10 women arrested for clashing with liquor shop staff in south Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 17:47 IST
10 women arrested for clashing with liquor shop staff in south Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ten people, all women, were arrested after a clash broke out between a group of women protesting the opening of a liquor shop in south Delhi's Tigri area and the shop's staff, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened Thursday around 8.30 am before the shop was opened.

The quarrel started with a protest staged by a group of local women, who were apparently against the opening of the liquor shop in the area, police said.

Officials said that the police were already brought in at the spot, as they had got to know about the protest, besides the female staff, who were deployed by the owner of the shop.

As their demonstration got heated, the protesters got into a fight with the women staff of the shop, roughing up male police too.

Head Constable Ranjeet, the beat officer of the area, got caught in the fight and his uniform was also torn by those in the crowd, the officer said.

The situation in the area was brought under control and the medical of the injured staff was conducted at AIIMS Trauma Centre, the officer added.

According to police, a case under several sections, including 146 for rioting, was filed against the 10 offenders booked.

''Ten accused have been arrested in this case. The situation in the area is under control and staff in sufficient number has been deployed to avoid further tension,'' said Benita Mary Jaiker, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

