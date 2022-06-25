Left Menu

Around 2,000 people arrested for violence over Agnipath, Prophet remark: UP Police

Eighty two cases were registered in this regard in 29 districts. On June 17, youngsters aspiring to join the armed forces staged violent protests at various places, including Ballia, Varanasi, Agra and Aligarh among other districts.In connection with the violence that erupted on June 3 and June 10 over the remark made by now-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on the Prophet, 424 people have been arrested from 10 districts -- Kanpur, Firozabad, Aligarh, Hathras, Moradabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Kheri, Jalaun, Saharanpur and Prayagraj.Twenty cases cases have been registered so far, he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has so far arrested 1,562 people in connection with the violence over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Another 424 people have been arrested in connection with the violence over the controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad, he said.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, ''As many as 1,562 persons have been arrested in the state in connection with the 'Agnipath' violence. Of these, 535 arrests were made in Jaunpur, 222 in Ballia, and 210 in Chandauli. Eighty two cases were registered in this regard in 29 districts.'' On June 17, youngsters aspiring to join the armed forces staged violent protests at various places, including Ballia, Varanasi, Agra and Aligarh among other districts.

In connection with the violence that erupted on June 3 and June 10 over the remark made by now-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on the Prophet, 424 people have been arrested from 10 districts -- Kanpur, Firozabad, Aligarh, Hathras, Moradabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Kheri, Jalaun, Saharanpur and Prayagraj.

Twenty cases cases have been registered so far, he said.

