Two killed in blast in Pakistan's Balochistan

PTI | Quetta | Updated: 25-06-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 22:39 IST
Two people, including a policeman, were killed and eight others injured in a blast in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Saturday.

A police official said the blast had taken place near a police station in the Jacobabad area of the province.

“Eight others were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital,” he said.

According to the initial police report, unidentified assailants hurled a hand grenade in the area shortly after noon.

It is also reported that the police arrested a wanted militant, Muhammad Usman Talani, after the blast.

