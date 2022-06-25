Two killed in blast in Pakistan's Balochistan
Two people, including a policeman, were killed and eight others injured in a blast in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Saturday.
A police official said the blast had taken place near a police station in the Jacobabad area of the province.
“Eight others were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital,” he said.
According to the initial police report, unidentified assailants hurled a hand grenade in the area shortly after noon.
It is also reported that the police arrested a wanted militant, Muhammad Usman Talani, after the blast.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
