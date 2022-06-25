2 held with 3 kgs of cannabis in Jammu
Two alleged drug peddlers, including a woman, were arrested on Saturday with nearly three kgs cannabis here, police said.
Sunny Masih and his woman accomplice were nabbed along with the contraband in the Channi Himmat area, a police spokesperson said.
Separately, another man named Sunil Kumar was nabbed after 1,000 banned capsules and 480 tablets were recovered from his possession during checking at Katra in Reasi district, the official added.
