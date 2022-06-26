Left Menu

Sangrur bypoll: Early trends show SAD (Amritsar) leader Simranjit Mann leading

PTI | Sangrur | Updated: 26-06-2022 09:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 09:17 IST
PTI | Sangrur | Updated: 26-06-2022 09:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 09:17 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief and candidate Simranjit Singh Mann is leading from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, for which counting began on Sunday morning, according to initial trends.

Mann, a former MP, is leading by a margin of 856 votes from his nearest rival and AAP candidate Gurmail Singh, the trends indicated.

Counting of votes for the bypoll to Sangrur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab began Sunday morning amid tight security arrangements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

