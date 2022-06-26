G7 must respond to missile strikes with more sanctions on Russia - Ukraine foreign minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said G7 countries must respond to new missile strikes against Ukraine on Sunday by imposing further sanctions on Russia and providing more heavy weapons to Ukraine.

"This 7 y.o. A Ukrainian kid was sleeping peacefully in Kyiv until a Russian cruise missile blasted her home. Many more around Ukraine are under strikes. G7 summit must respond with more sanctions on Russia and more heavy arms for Ukraine," Kuleba said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)