Odisha Police STF seizes brown sugar worth Rs 1.20 crore

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-06-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 14:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has seized brown worth Rs 1.20 crore and arrested four persons in this connection, an officer said on Sunday.

The seizure of over 1.30 kg of brown sugar and arrests were made in Khurda town on Saturday. The accused persons have been identified as Rakesh Kumar Barik and Biranchinarayan Sahoo of Kochilabana Sahi under Khurda police station, Jagabandhu Biswal of Swapeneswar Sahi, Samantarapur near Bhubaneswar, and Santosh Routray of Sagan Bagicha under Khurda police limits, the officer said.

The STF has registered a case under NDPS Act 1985 in this connection and further investigation is on.

The STF has seized more than 55 kg of brown sugar/heroin, 202 gm of cocaine, more than 111 quintals of ganja, 750 gm of opium, and arrested more than 156 drug dealers/peddlers since 2020, according to an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

