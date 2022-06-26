Left Menu

Mizoram to provide drinking water to flood-hit Assam

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 26-06-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 22:54 IST
Mizoram has decided to provide drinking water to flood-hit Assam, an official statement said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga discussed over the phone the flood situation with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma during the day and chalked out a plan to send drinking water to the affected areas in the neighbouring state. Mizoram borders southern Assam's Barak Valley, which has been severely affected by the deluge. Access to potable drinking water sources has been hit due to the floods.

Zoramthanga said his government is willing to transport drinking water barrels by trucks up to Vairengte along the inter-state border, from where those could be dispatched to affected areas as per convenience, it said.

Sarma thanked Zoramthanga for his gesture and said he would speak with Cachar deputy commissioner and ask the official to make arrangements for distributing drinking water coming from Mizoram.

Meanwhile, the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) has donated 14,000 litres of bottled drinking water which has been dispatched to flood-ravaged Silchar in Assam, Mizoram Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Lalchamliana said. A CYMA leader said the consignment will be handed over to Cachar DC for distribution among flood-affected people.

A rescue team from Mizoram had recently evacuated 33 people from a Mission compound in Silchar. Of them, 16 were also brought safely to Mizoram.

