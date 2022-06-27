Left Menu

Sudan's military accuses Ethiopia's army of executing 7 Sudanese soldiers, a civilian

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2022 03:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 03:40 IST
Sudan's military accuses Ethiopia's army of executing 7 Sudanese soldiers, a civilian

Sudan's military accused Ethiopia's army of executing seven Sudanese soldiers and a civilian who were captives, the Sudanese armed forces said in a statement on Sunday.

"This treacherous act will not pass without a response," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

