Sudan's military accuses Ethiopia's army of executing 7 Sudanese soldiers, a civilian
Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2022 03:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 03:40 IST
Sudan's military accused Ethiopia's army of executing seven Sudanese soldiers and a civilian who were captives, the Sudanese armed forces said in a statement on Sunday.
"This treacherous act will not pass without a response," it added.
