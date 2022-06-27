Left Menu

Youth held for abducting, raping 14-year-old girl in UP

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 27-06-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 13:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A youth was arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 14-year-old girl here on the pretext of marriage, police said on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Tiwari said the minor was abducted by the 19-year-old youth on June 17 in Bansdih.

The youth was arrested on Sunday, he said.

On the complaint of the girl's brother, a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Tiwari said.

The girl has been sent to a hospital for medical examination, he said.

